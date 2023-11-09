The trailer of The Archies showcases how a group of young friends cherish their lives during their stay in Riverdale. It glimpses love triangle, friendship and how they all come together to save the Green Park. Starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, these youngsters not just rock n’ roll in Riverdale, but team up to save the beautiful town. Check out the three-minute long trailer below: The Archies Song 'Va Va Voom': Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Bring Back the 60s Rock And Roll Era (Watch Video).

Watch The Archies Trailer Below:

