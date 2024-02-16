Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI): Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3, and the functions are expected to happen in a traditional yet grand way.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. Interestingly, the guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

On Friday, Reliance Foundation posted a video on their Instagram handle in which women from Gujarat can be seen curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding functions of Anant and Radhika.

In the clip, one can also see Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, meeting the artisans and expressing her happiness seeing their hard work.

"Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union.These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship," Reliance Foundation captioned the post.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's residence Antilia in Mumbai. (ANI)

