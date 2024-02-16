The release of Devara has been delayed by six months, and the Jr NTR-starrer will now hit the screens on October 10, the makers said on Friday (February 16). Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film was earlier set to be released on April 5. Jr NTR shared the new release date on his official X page. "#Devara' Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24," the star captioned his post. Devara Part 1: Makers of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Upcoming Film Announce Release Date With NEW Poster.

Devara New Release Date:

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, the pan-India film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.