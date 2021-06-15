Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): A documentary titled 'Angry Young Men' based on the lives of legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar is in the works with superstar Salman Khan's production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films) teaming up with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

"SALMAN KHAN - EXCEL - TIGER BABY JOIN HANDS... SALIM-JAVED DOCUMENTARY... #SalmanKhan, Excel Entertainment [#FarhanAkhtar, #RiteshSidhwani] and Tiger Baby Films [#ZoyaAkhtar, #ReemaKagti] to make documentary on #SalimKhan and #JavedAkhtar... Titled #AngryYoungMen," he tweeted.

The collaborative project that will capture the magic of the era that Salim-Javed created together will be helmed by Namrata Rao.

Famously called as Salim-Javed, the duo has scripted many commercially and critically accepted fims like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Mr India, Don, and many more.

Moreover, the duo gave the most legendary 'Angry Young Man' character- Vijay to the Indian cinema. The character was portrayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in films like Deewar, Agneepath, Zanjeer, Sholay among others. (ANI)

