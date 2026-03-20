OPPO has launched the OPPO K14x 5G in India, priced at INR 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and INR 16,999 for the 6GB model. The smartphone will go on sale from February 16 via Flipkart, OPPO’s online store and retail outlets, with bank discounts of INR 1,500 and no-cost EMI offers. The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1125 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable to 1TB. It packs a 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, runs Android 16, and includes a 50MP dual rear camera, IP64 rating and 5G connectivity. OPPO K14x 5G Sale Date, Price in India.

OPPO K14x 5G Sale Goes Live Today

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