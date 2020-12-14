Remembering the Great Showman Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Monday penned a heartfelt note to mark the day. The Mr India star took to Twitter and shared a video that showcased a bronze statue of the late legendary actor who has made his influence on the Indian cinema. In the short clip, the 'Nayak' star is seen touching feet of 'uncle' Raj Kapoor's statue from his blockbuster hit from 1951 'Awara'. Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dharmendra Share Nostalgic Posts to Remember the Cine Legend

The video seems to be captured at the time of Kapoor's first visit at the RK Film studios. In the video he said, " I am seeing this statue here for the first time." Noting down a heart-warming note, the 'Lamhe' star wrote, "It's Raj Uncle's birth anniversary... My forever inspiration...he was the film maker who's words of praise boosted my morale and confidence when I was just starting my journey as an actor...always grateful!" Neetu Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture With Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor on Father-in-Law’s Birth Anniversary

Anil Kapoor's Tribute For Raj Sahab

It’s Raj Uncle’s birth anniversary... My forever inspiration...he was the film maker who’s words of praise boosted my morale and confidence when I was just starting my journey as an actor...always grateful! pic.twitter.com/ihWq0Gbet9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Dharmendra Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor marked the day with throwback photographs. Film actor, producer and director -- Raj Kapoor -- is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. Winner of several accolades the iconic Bollywood star has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)