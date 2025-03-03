Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): The 2025 Oscars have come to a close, and 'Anora' has emerged as the night's big winner, taking home five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture award.

The film, directed by Sean Baker, also won awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Madison's win was a surprise, beating out Demi Moore, who had been the frontrunner in the category for much of awards season.

In her acceptance speech, Madison thanked the Academy and honored the sex worker community, saying, "I will continue to support and be an ally," as per Variety.

Sean Baker's acceptance speech for Best Director was a passionate plea for the preservation of the traditional movie-going experience. "Movie theaters, especially independently owned theaters, are struggling," he said, adding, "If we don't reverse this trend, we'll be losing a vital part of our culture," as per Variety.

Baker's win for Best Director was one of four awards he took home for 'Anora', making him the first person to win four Oscars in the same year for the same film.

He also won awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

Anora's sweep was a triumphant moment for independent filmmaking, and Baker's passion for cinema was evident throughout the ceremony.

As he accepted his award for Best Picture, he praised, "Long live independent film." (ANI)

