Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): The 97th Academy Awards were held on March 3 in Los Angeles, Hollywood, California. 'Anora' has emerged as the night's big winner, taking home five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture award.

The film, directed by Sean Baker, also won awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Adrien Brody took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards, triumphing over a talented group of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

Walter Salles' directorial 'I'm Still Here' won the Best International Feature Film Oscar on Sunday, marking the first time that a Brazilian entry has won in the category.

The film emerged victorious by defeating France's "Emilia Perez," Germany's "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Denmark's "The Girl With the Needle" and Latvia's "Flow."

French composer duo Clement Ducol and Camille won the Oscar for Best Original Song for their track, 'El Mal,' from the film Emilia Perez.

The song in Audiard's operatic drama is a three-minute tour de force for Saldana as lawyer Rita Castro, a fantasy in which she dances around a room filled with the rich and powerful, decrying the hypocrisy of those responsible for the murders of thousands of Mexicans during the drug wars.

Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin surprised few with their wins for Best Supporting Actress and Actor for Netflix's Emilia Perez and Searchlight's A Real Pain, respectively. They barreled through awards season with one win after another, and these are the first Oscars for both, reported Deadline.

Peter Straughan took Adapted Screenplay for Focus Features' Conclave. It's also his first Oscar on his second nom, but the script wasn't eligible for the WGA prize due to eligibility rules, as reported by Deadline.

British dramatist Peter Straughan won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his adaptation of Robert Harris's papal thriller Conclave.

'Conclave' follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes), tasked with running the conclave process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy.He discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.

The cast of 'Conclave' includes Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini and Ralph Fiennes among many others.

Conan O'Brien served as host for this year's ceremony, The Academy Awards are executive produced by showrunner Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Rob Pain. Producers include Sarah Levine Hall, Taryn Hurd, Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney. Hamish Hamilton serves as director.

Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first man of colour to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design. Tazewell, a previous nominee for "West Side Story," already has an Emmy award ("The Wiz Live") and Tony award ("Hamilton") under his belt. He triumphed over fellow costume designers: Arianne Phillips ("A Complete Unknown"), Linda Muir ("Nosferatu"), Lisy Christl ("Conclave") and Janty Yates and David Crossman ("Gladiator II").

Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis' "Flow" won the Oscar for best animated feature.

Check out the complete list of winners

BEST PICTUREAnora (Neon)A Cre Films ProductionAlex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLEMikey Madison in Anora (Neon)

DIRECTINGAnora (Neon) Sean Baker

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLEAdrien Brody in The Brutalist (A24)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)The Brutalist (A24)Daniel Blumberg

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMI'm Still Here (Brazil)A VideoFilmes Producoes Artisticas Production

CINEMATOGRAPHYThe Brutalist (A24)Lol Crawley

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILMI'm Not a Robot (The New Yorker)Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

VISUAL EFFECTSDune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

SOUNDDune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILMNo Other LandAn Antipode Films ProductionBasel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMThe Only Girl in the Orchestra (Netflix)Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)El Mal from Emilia Perez (Netflix)Music by Clement Ducol and CamilleLyric by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

PRODUCTION DESIGNWicked (Universal)Production Design: Nathan CrowleySet Decoration: Lee Sandales

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLEZoe Saldana in Emilia Perez (Netflix)

FILM EDITINGAnora (Neon) Sean Baker

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLINGThe Substance (Mubi)Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)Conclave (Focus Features)Screenplay by Peter Straughan

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)Anora (Neon)Written by Sean Baker

COSTUME DESIGNWicked (Universal)Paul Tazewell

ANIMATED SHORT FILMIn the Shadow of the CypressShirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

ANIMATED FEATURE FILMFlow (Sideshow/Janus Films)Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLEKieran Culkin in A Real Pain (Searchlight) (ANI)

