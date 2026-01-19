Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Anupam Kher seems to have finally found time for home and family after wrapping up his work.

Just days after finishing the shoot of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Kher went back home to spend time with his family and mother, Dulari Kher.

Also Read | Who Is Divya Ganesan? Age, Career, Personal Life and 'Bigg Boss Tamil 9' Winner's Journey and INR 50 Lakh Prize.

Kher, on Monday morning, shared an adorable video on Instagram that left fans in awe. In the clip, his mother is seen welcoming him home with love and giving him two T-shirts as gifts.

Along with the video, Kher wrote a long note in Hindi, sharing what the meeting meant to him.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' Teaser Likely To Premiere With Sunny Deol's 'Border 2', Makers Aim To Reinforce Eid 2026 Release Date – Reports.

"Yesterday, after a long time, I met Mom. She hugged me and got emotional. Then she gave me 2 T-shirts. When my bag fell on the ground and I refused to pick it up, Mom got angry and scolded me quite a bit! The truth is, parents should be allowed to keep working! It makes them feel alive! They believe they are physically and mentally okay. Sometimes, as children, we think we're being protective and careful with them. But what they really need is not to feel old and useless. Sorry, Mom! You're actually the youngest member of our family! And that's why #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #FamilyScene #Home," he wrote in Hindi.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTrME_rAr8f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had shared that the shooting of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is complete. He also posted a video from the film set with his co-actors Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Boman Irani.

Prior to 'Khosla ka Ghosla 2', the actor directed his second film, 'Tanvi The Great', which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film recently joined the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)