Divya Ganesan has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of INR 50 lakh. Entering the reality show as a wild card contestant, Divya steadily built a strong fan base through her confident gameplay, sharp humour and consistent performance. She secured the highest number of votes in the finale, defeating finalists Sabarinathan and Vikram in the Top 2 race. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 9 Grand Finale on This Date: Time, Finalists, Prize Money, Live Streaming and What To Expect: Details Inside.

Divya Ganesan Wins ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

From Wild Card Entry to Trophy Winner

Divya’s journey on the show stood out for her ability to connect with viewers while maintaining clarity in tasks and house dynamics. Known for her bold opinions and composed approach, she earned respect from fellow contestants and the audience alike. She also served as the fourth captain of the house, demonstrating leadership and decision-making skills that strengthened her position in the competition.

Divya Ganesan Age and Early Life

Born on September 12, 1994, Divya Ganesan is 31 years old. She was raised in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. From an early age, she showed interest in modelling and acting, which eventually shaped her career path. After completing her education, she entered the entertainment industry and gradually built her presence in television. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Aurora Sinclair Emerges Victorious in Ticket to Finale Task on Vijay Sethupati-Hosted Reality Show; Lesser-Known Facts About the Aspiring Actress and Model!

Television Career and Breakthrough

Divya began her acting career in 2015 with the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani. She later appeared in popular shows such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Lakshmi Vandhachu, where she shared screen space with actress Vani Bhojan. In 2019, she expanded into Telugu television with the serial Bhagyarekha. She further strengthened her popularity through Tamil serials including Sumangali, Baakiyalakshmi and Chellamma. Apart from acting, Divya is also known as a host and performer, often praised for her spontaneity and audience engagement.

Divya Ganesan’s Personal Life

Divya is known to be family-oriented and grounded, traits that have resonated with her fan base. She was reportedly engaged to actor and producer RK Suresh in 2017, but the relationship ended soon after. Since then, she has largely kept her personal life private. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Tentative Contestant List: From Shabana Shajahan to Balasaravanan – Here’s Who’s Likely To Enter Vijay Sethupathi’s BB House!

Divya Ganesan’s Strong Gameplay

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Divya balanced competitiveness with humour and adaptability. Her leadership skills and quick decision-making helped her earn the trust of fellow contestants while maintaining strong viewer support. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 was hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pinkvilla South), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).