The teaser for Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar is expected to be attached to the theatrical release of Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Border 2, according to industry reports. The action drama, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025 and continues to enjoy massive fan interest. Border 2 also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, is scheduled to release on January 23. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait To Return in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

Strategy To Reinforce Sequel’s Release Timeline

A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama said the move is designed to keep the sequel’s release date fresh in the minds of cinema-goers. “The idea is to replug the release date in the minds of cinema-going audiences. Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release, the teaser will re-establish the date with some newer visuals,” the source said. The teaser is expected to premiere in theatres first before being released digitally.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Border 2’ Teaser Strategy Explained

Another insider explained that the pairing of Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2 is a calculated move due to their overlapping audience base. “Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalise on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive,” the source told the portal. Uri X Dhurandhar 2: Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Action Sequel to Blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’? Here’s What We Know.

Makers Stand Firm Despite Box-Office Clash

The report also noted that Dhurandhar 2 is expected to face a box-office clash with Yash's Toxic. However, the makers are said to be sticking to their announced timeline. “It’s a commitment from team Dhurandhar to the audience who gave so much love to the first part, and they will deliver what was promised,” the source added. The trailer for the sequel is reportedly expected to be unveiled towards the end of February. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna Starrer Spy Thriller Sees Notable Growth on Saturday; Dhurandhar 2 Releasing on March 19.

‘Dhurandhar’s Massive Success

Released in 2025, Dhurandhar not only topped the box office but also broke records previously held by films such as Pushpa 2, Jawan and Stree 2. Beyond its commercial success, the film became a social media sensation, with its characters and dialogues widely trending. With anticipation already building for the sequel, the teaser launch alongside a major theatrical release is expected to further boost excitement among fans.

