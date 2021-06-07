New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity has been showering the newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar with their blessings since the much-in-love couple surprised everyone with the news of their marriage on June 4.

Veteran stars Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal, who have worked with Yami, took to their Twitter handles and penned heartfelt notes for the couple.

Yami's 'Total Siyapaa' co-star Anupam shared two snaps on Twitter. The first one is from the duo's wedding day where both the stars are seen taking their nuptial vows while the other picture is of Yami as a new bride, donning a traditional green saree along with red bindi and sindoor.

"Dearest @yamigautam and @AdityaDharFilms! Congratulations to both of you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and happy married life. Nice to see you #Yami wearing a traditional Kashmiri #Ath & #Dejhoor. Love and prayers always!" Anupam tweeted.

On the other hand, Paresh who has worked with Yami and Aditya in the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', reposted Aditya's wedding announcement tweet on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wow ...wishing you a very happy blissful married life Bouquet @yamigautam @AdityaDharFilms."

Earlier, fellow celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Vikrant Massey, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more also showered the newlyweds with their blessings.

Yami and Aditya got married to each other on June 4 in a private ceremony in the 'Sanam Re' star's hometown Himachal Pradesh. They both have worked together on the hit film 'Uri: The surgical Strike', which was released in 2019. (ANI)

