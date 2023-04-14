Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is all set with his new project Kennedy on Friday unveiled the first look poster of the lead actors- Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. Taking to Instagram, Anurag treated fans with first-look posters. The first look poster features Rahul in an intense look with minimal red lighting falling on his arms and illuminating his face. Carrying a pistol in his hand. Sunny Leone, on the other hand, looks regal in her retro avatar, exuding grace in a saree with a printed shrug and a pair of classy shades. Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt, to Be Screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Kennedy First Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Meet Kennedy and Charlie @itsrahulbhat @sunnyleone @zeestudiosofficial @goodbadfilmsofficial." Kennedy starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal. Details about the movie have been kept under wraps. And film to premiere at the Festival De Cannes 2023. Coming from the house of Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, 'Kennedy' is essentially a police noir film, by Anurag Kashyap. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles and has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. While announcing the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said," It's always a creatively enriching experience collaborating with Anurag Kashyap. With Kennedy, we are reaffirming our commitment to conveying Indian stories globally. We are thrilled that Kennedy happens to be the only Indian film premiering at the 76th edition of Festival De Cannes." Director Anurag Kashyap also added, "It's a film and genre I always wanted to explore." Abhay Deol Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Liar' for Claiming He Demanded Five-Star Hotel Room During Dev D Shoot.

"It's more polar than noir, inspired by crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville. It's also a deeply personal crime/police drama and am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave 8 months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on...am just grateful at the moment."

Ranjan Singh, the producer from Good Bad Films, said, "It's always fun and enriching to make a film with Anurag, especially the ones that come from his heart. Kennedy's journey has been similar and yet different, as the film was conceived in lockdown and shot a year later. And Zee Studios has been the best partner for the film and now we're excited for the film's journey to begin with its Midnight Screening premiere at the Festival De Cannes." Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music supervisor of the film is Ashish Narula and songs are by Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The film's editors are Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar.