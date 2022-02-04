Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has played numerous versatile roles over the years, recently jumped on to the That's Not My Name bandwagon, which is a new social media trend, where actors share clips of some of the characters that they have played onscreen. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a Reel on Thursday night, which was a compilation of all her remarkable roles through the years. In the caption, she wrote, "Let me introduce myself..." Anushka Sharma Shares Beautiful Throwback Snaps As She Smiles Under the Bright Sun (View Pics).

The short clip showcased the star as Shruti from 'Band Baaja Baaraa', Taani from her debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Akira from 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Alizeh from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Aarfa from 'Sultan', among others. Earlier actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, among several others have also shared their own rendition of the latest trend. Anushka Sharma Congratulates Newlyweds Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar With A Heartwarming Post!

Anushka Sharma's That’s Not My Name Trend

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. Anushka will be marking her return to acting with 'Chakda Xpress', a film inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami.

