New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday posted a heartfelt note for all the healthcare and frontline workers and called them the 'real heroes'.

Anushka took to her Twitter handle and shared a video lauding their efforts and dedication amid the second and deadly wave of coronavirus. She wrote, tweeted, "We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring."

Anushka further continued, "You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation." In the video, there were pictures of doctors, policemen and ambulances.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

4,092 deaths related deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,42,362. At present, India has 37,36,648 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, currently, Anushka is embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika. Anushka and Virat turned parents earlier this year.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)

