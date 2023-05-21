Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The wait is finally over! Anushka Sharma, who will make her debut at Cannes 2023, left Mumbai for France on Sunday.

The 'NH10' actor was dressed in a white tee and black pants. The actor also sported a black cap and a slide sling. She was clicked by the paps at Mumbai airport. Before making her final entrance into the airport, the actor also waved at the paps.

Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actress Kate Winslet.

Anushka also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Sharma's trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world, France.

She is one of India's all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following, Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation and has three 300 crore plus films - Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

She has built a lasting legacy through her body of work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer wanting to change the representation of women in society, and also as a human being who has always stood for those in need through her non-profit that has tirelessly worked to aid and upskill people of India for over a decade!

Apart from Anushka, Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur made their debut at the prestigious podium this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dazzled on the red carpet. Now, all eyes are fixed on Anushka's debut. (ANI)

