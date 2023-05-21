Aditya Chopra shies away from the press and even takes part in Abhishek Bachchan's joke, "Aditya Chopra doesn't exist'. Despite being one of the most popular producer, director, and screenwriter, he likes being a recluse, letting his work do the talking. But he did speak to a few fortunate journalists in the past and while going through one such interview, we were left flummoxed. Who knew Aditya Chopra wanted someone like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Simran in his life? Aditya Chopra Birthday Special: Here are Some Unknown Facts About the DDLJ Filmmaker That We Bet You Didn't Know.

Nope, we aren't kidding. This is his own confession. In a Filmfare interview in 1996, Aditya Chopra was asked if based the character of Simran on any real personality from his life. He revealed that she is an assortment of several female friends he knew. And then suddenly he blurts out, " Simran is also a little bit like what I'd want in a girl... how I think she should be. What am I saying? Forget this... please."

In a true Aditya Chopra fashion, he does get coy. That isn't even all of it. For his Simran, he was ready to be the Raj of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He added, "If I love the girl to the extent that Raj did." Aditya Chopra Rejects Rs 400 Crore Deal From Amazon Prime Video To Release YRF Films on Their Platform – Reports.

Now we wonder did Aditya Chopra see his Simran in Rani Mukerji? Ah... the maker of DDLJ gets struck by his own film... how poetic!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).