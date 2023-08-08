Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming documentary series ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ based on the life of Punjabi-Canadian rapper on Tuesday unveiled the series preview.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the teaser and wrote, “'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' out on August 18th worldwide #APDhillonOnPrime, series preview out now!”

Also Read | OMG 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam's Film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvrNdkctjd8/

The preview offers us a glimpse of the story of the man, Amritpal Dhillon, or AP Dhillon or AP as he is known to the world, who is one of the most prolific artists of our generation with six international No. 1 hits and more than a billion streams worldwide.

Also Read | Don 3: Netizens Say 'No SRK, No Don' After Farhan Akhtar Promises 'A New Era’ With Third Installment, Ranveer Singh Could Replace Shah Rukh Khan as Lead.

Going deep behind the scenes, this riveting Amazon Original series will unravel AP Dhillon’s intriguing journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.

The series not only promises to keep the viewers highly engaged, but it also aims to act as an inspiration for the younger generation to follow their dreams.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, with Series Director Jay Ahmed helming it. The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 18.

“When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating,” said AP Dhillon.

“My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realize their own dreams,” he said.

The four-part series is helmed by Jay Ahmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)