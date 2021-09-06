Images of Konkana and Arjun from the film 'The Rapist' (Image source: Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Aparna Sen's directorial 'The Rapist' will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

On Monday, Aparna took to her unverified Twitter account and shared the good news with her followers.

Also Read | Bassam Tariq Opens Up About Making New Blade Movie With Mahershala Ali in Lead, Says ‘We Can’t Deny What Wesley Snipes Did’.

"We, the actors, technicians and producers are all delighted that our film THE RAPIST is premiering at the BUSAN Film Festival and has been nominated for the prestigious KIM JOSEOK AWARD. Congratulations, my comrades and my partners in crime," she tweeted.

'The Rapist', which stars Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, revolves around the journey of three protagonists, and how their lives get connected because of one horrific incident.

Also Read | Idris Elba Birthday Special: From the Suicide Squad to Thor Ragnarok, Here Are Five of His Best Movies Ranked According to IMDb.

The new edition of BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6 to October 15 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)