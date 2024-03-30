Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): After his previous music singles 'Kudiye Ni', 'Hor Koi Nahi', 'Tera Naam Sunke', and more, Aparshakti Khurana unveiled yet another soul-stirring song 'Barbaad'.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company treated fans with a song video and captioned the post, which read, "Unveiling the soul-stirring acoustic rendition of #BarbaadAcoustic! Dive into the heartfelt lyrics and mesmerizing melody now."

The song is composed and written by Nirmaan, who rose to fame with his popular song 'Main Vekhan Teri Photo'

The song 'Barbaad' focuses on Aparshakti's raw emotions that elevate the essence of the song's narrative.

The video also features Pranutan Bahl.

As soon as the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "This is really heart touching."

Another user commented, "This song (with heart emojis)"

While his previous song 'Hor Koi Nahi' was a sweet glimpse of Aparshakti's camaraderie with his wife, 'Barbaad' seems to be a track made for people who have felt the sorrow of heartbreak.

On the acting front, Aparshakti will be seen reprising his much-loved character 'Bittu' in 'Stree 2', while he also has internationally acclaimed 'Berlin' to his credit, which is set to showcase at the Red Lorry Film Festival happening in Mumbai between April 5-7.

Apart from these, he also has a documentary 'Finding Ram' by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline. (ANI)

