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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman arrived at the residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai to pay his last respects.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

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Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

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As news of her passing spread on Sunday, several well-known names from cinema and politics reached her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Among those who visited her home were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

Known for her incredible range and versatility, Asha Bhosle gave Indian cinema countless evergreen songs across many decades. Some of her most loved tracks include 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Mera Kuchh Saaman,' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)