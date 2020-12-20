Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Arati Kadav on Sunday said her short film, shot remotely during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, is set to release in India soon.

Titled "55 km/sec", the short stars Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt.

The 20-min homemade film is about two people who find a fragile connection just before a meteor is about to hit the Earth.

Kadav, who made her feature directorial debut with Vikrant Massey-Shweta Tripathi starrer "Cargo" this year, took to Instagram and shared the film's poster.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in the US and the UK.

"The early part of lockdown was unusually challenging. With so much going on, some of us (20 of us) came together, to do this lockdown experiment that we shot entirely remotely on our respective phone cameras.

"For rest of us - it is coming out very soon in 10 days or so, in 2 platforms in India," Kadav wrote.

Shooting the film remotely brought several challenges and the director lauded both, Chadha and Dutt for their dedication.

"I have to say a big part of workload did fall on our incredibly sporting actors, who were the only ones on the field, doubling up with their roomies as costume, production designer, makeup and camera person."

"55 km/sec" has been written by Zain Matcheswalla and Kadav, who's also attached as the film's editor.

Kadav said the short can be dubbed a science fiction story but for her, it was about finding few seconds of warmth in a world that seemed to be "filled with so many uncertainties and complexities."

"And I truly hope, as 2020 ends, we all find ways to embrace this warmth, love and simplicity in our lives," she added.

