Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande on Sunday (local time) announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

According to People Magazine, a source said the 27-year-old songstress and Gomez, who is a real estate agent, "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

Grande's mom, Joan, later took to Twitter to say: "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," she wrote.

The 'Positions' singer showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos on Instagram.

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her massive ring.

"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man," her manager Scooter Braun commented.

"YAYYYYYY!!!!" added Hailey Baldwin. "So happy for you guys!!"

A source told People Magazine earlier this year that the couple began dating in January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," an insider told the outlet in March.

Then in May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for 'Stuck with U,' Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.

The pair made things Instagram official in June when she shared a gallery on the photo-sharing app that featured photos and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with Gomez. (ANI)

