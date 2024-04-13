Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Actor Arjun Mathur says he is keen to explore various facets of his personality and wants to try his hand at a diverse range of subjects, whether it is a slapstick comedy or a violent film.

The “Made in Heaven” star said he wants to experience different lives through his characters.

"It may have been the case (that I want to do hard hitting films) but that does not mean I'm not open to exploring every other side of myself. I want to do a slapstick comedy, a full on authentic musical or all-out violent film. As an actor, I desire everything, and I want to live every other life that I can,” Mathur told PTI.

“I'm enticed by a movie being committed to whatever it is that is actually trying to do something, whether it is trying to say something or make people feel, or trying to make them laugh. I'm not enticed by something that's trying to do everything together, I'm enticed by honesty,” he added.

Mathur was speaking on the sidelines of the first edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival here, where his feature film “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” was screened last week.

Also starring Rasika Dugal, the black comedy thriller is described as a revelatory tale about the Asian diaspora in the UK. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha, best known for featuring in “Love Sex Aur Dhoka” and “Lakadbaggha”.

"Black comedy is my personal favourite genre,” Mathur said, adding some of his favourite films in this genre include “Fargo”, “Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”, and his 2017 Netflix movie “Brij Mohan Amar Rahe”.

“It's great fun to perform and extremely fun to watch as well. With this film (‘Lord Curzon…'), what attracted me is that it is a black comedy,” he said.

Asked about the third part of his widely-loved web series “Made in Heaven”, Mathur said, “I don't know about it as I haven't heard anything about it yet. The creators would be the right people to ask about it.”

However, the actor is happy to have teamed up again with director Nitya Mehra, who had helmed a few episodes of “Made in Heaven”, for another series.

"There are three directors, and it is made by Applause (Entertainment). I don't know about the platform it is going to be on. It's a series created by Nitya Mehra. It's called ‘God of Sin', that's the working title. It's inspired by a book,” Mathur said.

