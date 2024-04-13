Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Actor Pratik Gandhi opened up about his experience working alongside Bollywood star Vidya Balan in their latest project, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar.'

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the actor said, "Everyone who has interviewed her heard her laughter, heard her words... everything said about her is absolutely true, as I experienced firsthand."

"Her personality is just as genuine. Her daily life is just as joyful. So, that same vibe is reflected on set as well... and it was my first chance to work with such a big actor, he added.

Pratik also spoke about how Balan's friendly and genuine nature created a nice atmosphere on the set, making it easy to work together.

"The way she made me feel comfortable, the way our friendship grew... maybe that's why I was able to perform as well as I did," he said.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The trailer, released earlier this month, offers a glimpse into the complexities of modern relationships, inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and love. Also starring Illeana D'Cruz, the film boasts a stellar cast that is likely to captivate viewers. (ANI)

