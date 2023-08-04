Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Singer Armaan Malik has come up with a new English track titled 'Sleepless Nights'.

The track celebrates the feeling of being so in love, talking to someone all night long with no regrets of losing sleep the next day. It captures the blissful simplicity of doing nothing with someone you love, cherishing a relationship that fills you with warmth and joy, such that even the mundane becomes extraordinary by just having them by your side.

Sharing more details about the song, Armaan said in a statement, "Doing nothing with someone you love is better than doing anything with anybody. My new record ‘Sleepless Nights’ is a pop song that portrays the overwhelming emotion of being deeply in love with someone. It’s being in a relationship that gives you all the fuzzies and that no matter how mundane the day is, having your partner by your side makes it the most fun day in the world."

Armaan's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

'How Many', 'Control', 'You' and 'Next 2 Me' are his other English tracks. (ANI)

