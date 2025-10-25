New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Australian High Commission, in collaboration with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is all set to bring a landmark fashion showcase in the capital.

The showcase will be held on October 28, "celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship of First Nations Australians," a press release said.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Krushna Abhishek Reveals Why He Changed His Name From Abhishek to Krushna; Leaves Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Grover in Splits With His Hilarious Banter.

It will feature the Indian debut of Kirrikin, an Indigenous Australian fashion label founded by Amanda Healy, a Wonnarua woman and social enterprise leader. Capturing the essence of Australia and embodying the spirit and creativity of Indigenous art, Kirrikin transforms "hand-painted First Nations artworks into striking luxury clothing."

It has been designed in Australia and crafted in Noida, India, representing a compelling success story of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: From 'Pitch to Get Rich' to Netflix Hit 'They Call Him OG' - Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Movies and Shows To Stream.

"The word Kirrikin holds special meaning for the Wonnarua people, translating to "Sunday's best clothes. The term traces back to the original language recorded by missionaries in Australia during the 1820s and has become a symbol of the label's commitment to revitalising the language of the Wonnarua people," the release said.

Ahead of the showcase, Australian High Commissioner to India, H.E. Philip Green OAM, in a statement, said, "This event is a powerful celebration of the creativity, resilience, and cultural richness of Australia's First Nations peoples. Kirrikin's journey exemplifies the strength of trade and cultural exchange under the Australia-India partnership. We are proud to bring their designs to the runway in Delhi in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India."

Amanda Healy, Founder of Kirrikin, described it as a "proud moment", stating that the showcase highlights the creativity and powerful voices of Indigenous Australian designers.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi added, "Fashion has always been a bridge, and this event is a true meeting of cultures."

Swati Dave, Chair of the Advisory Board at the Centre for Australia-India Relations, said: "The Centre for Australia-India Relations is committed to supporting First Nations businesses like Kirrikin to increase trade and investment with India, and we are proud to support this fashion showcase, celebrating First Nations creativity and entrepreneurship. It is also a powerful way to share First Nations stories with Indian audiences through art and design."

Besides the grand showcase, the evening will also include traditional music and dance by First Nations performers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)