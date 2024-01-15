Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest actor to be invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

He was personally handed over the invite for the ceremony by CA Ajit Pendse, Mumbai Mahanagar Sampark Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mumbai.

Several other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai has said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23.

The Pran Prathishtha is expected to conclude by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony.

"As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

