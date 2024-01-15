Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Wedding bells ringing for actress Surbhi Chandna.

On Monday, Surbhi took to Instagram and surprised her fans and followers by sharing that she is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma.

"Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now #Estd2010," she wrote, adding a couple of adorable pictures.

In the pictures, Surbhi and Karan are seen posing romantically. Their pet dog is also seen in the pictures.

Interestingly, there's a board in front that has "My humans are getting married' written on it.

Surbhi's post has been garnered with loads of likes and comments.

"Congratulations," actor Arjun Bijlani commented.

"Congratulations chandu, I am soooooo happy for you," actor Ankit Raaj commented.

"Congratulations to u both. God bless," actor Gurdip Punj wrote.

Surbhi is best known for her acting sting in TV shows such as 'Ishqbaaz' and 'Naagin 5'. On the other hand, Karan is an entrepreneur. (ANI)

