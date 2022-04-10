New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Several B-town celebrities extended heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion of Rama Navami on social media.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wished netizens on the festival. He wrote, "Aap Sabhi Ko #Ramnavmi ki hardik shumbhkamnaye. Prabhu Ram hamesha aapki raksha kre! Jai Shree Ram! #ramnavmi."

Anupam's wife and actor Kirron Kher also extended her wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami. Wishing all citizens, she wrote, "Shree Ramnavmi ki pawan avsar pr samast deshvasiyo ko hardik shubhkamnaye."

The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut also sent his wishes to mark the occasion with a beautiful note. He wrote, "Ufnata virta ka sagar, Chalakti vatsalya ki gagar. Janam hua prabhu shriram ka, jhume naache har jan ghar nagar. Celebrating the victory of good over evil #ramnavmi #adirpurush."

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar wished her fans on Ram Navami. She wrote, "Bhagwaan Shree Ram ke Janmotsav ki hardik shubhkamnaye. Har mann me shri ram aur unke anant guno ko basaye. #ramnavmi #happyramnavmi."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is busy with his upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer', also sent his warm greetings on the festival. He wrote, "May lord ram bless you with happiness, peace & good health on the auspicious occasion of #ramnavmi. #happyramnavmi #jaishriram."

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is observed on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra (Hindu calendar). It is also celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, the descent of god Vishnu as Rama avatar through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. (ANI)

