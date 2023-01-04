Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who went viral over the holidays for throwing a fan's phone, has responded to the online backlash that followed it.

According to Variety, an American media company, he didn't apologize for the confrontation, which he called a "lack of respect" on the fan's part, and explained his reaction.

Also Read | Ali Abbas Zafar Celebrates Second Anniversary With Wife Alicia and Daughter, Shares Touching Post on Instagram (View Pics).

As per the outlet, the video, which was shot in the Dominican Republic, showed a swarm of followers encircling Bunny as he walks down a street, with one female fan, in particular, stepping in front of him with her phone's front-facing camera open.

Bunny is shown taking the device and hurling it into the distance, at which point an off-camera onlooker exclaimed, "Wow! Really?" as someone in Bunny's entourage replies, "You have to respect his space," reported Variety.

Also Read | Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Regina Cassandra Is Super Excited To Portray the Role of a Women IPS Officer, Says 'It Was a Surreal Experience'.

In a tweet shared on Monday night by Bunny, "Anyone who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a damn phone in my face, I'll consider that what it is: a lack of respect and I'll treat that the same way."

Fans and online comments appeared to be split, with equal supporters and critics. While some said he was correct to set boundaries, others believed he should have thought about his position and used words instead, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)