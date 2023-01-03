Bad Bunny’s video from the Dominican Republic has gone viral on the internet. The Puerto Rican rapper is seen angrily tossing a female fan’s phone into water as she clicks selfie with him. Bad Bunny shared a tweet over the same in which he described the fan’s behaviour and his reaction. The translated tweet reads, “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one.” Bad Bunny Kisses a Fan in Colombia While Waving Goodbye to the Crowd (Watch Video).

Bad Bunny Throws Away Fan’s Phone

