Bad Bunny was recently seen kissing a fan after his Colombia concert among a huge crowd. He was leaving the venue and struggled to get into his car among the hoard of people waiting outside, during that time a fan climbed on top of the car and Bad Bunny held her face and kissed her.

View Tweet Here

Another angle of a fan climbing on top of Bad Bunny’s car to kiss him after his concert in Medellín, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/FbIDBMNCuk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)