Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) It's been 10 years of the popular soap opera "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and its team on Sunday walked down the memory lane, describing the show as "an ode to mature love" and a "magical" experience.

With Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead, the show was based on the Gujarati play "Patrani" by Imtiaz Patel and created by Ekta Kapoor.

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", which aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 2011 to 2014 , explores the worlds of its protagonists, Priya Sharma (Tanwar) and Ram Kapoor (Kapoor), who accidentally discover love after getting married.

The title of the show and its theme was inspired by the song of the same name, composed by the late R D Burman, from the 1976 Hindi film "Balika Badhu".

Ekta Kapoor, who also produced the show, shared a promo of the drama on Instagram.

"Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard ths this morning :) so much love was experienced in thsi one ! An ode to mature love ! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris n d whole team (sic)," she captioned the post.

She later posted a lengthy video with team members recalling their experience of working on the drama.

"It was something like when all the stars align... It was magical," says Tanwar in the clip.

"I can't believe it's been 10 years to 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. I feel I'm still a part of the show and the shooting is on," she adds.

Sumona Chakravarti, who played Ram Kapoor's younger half-sister Nutz on the show, said the role gave her "my due as an actor".

"BALH is my claim to fame. A show that was successful because of the makers, the writers, the creatives, the entire cast & crew. Thank u so much for showering us with abundance of love even after the show got over. #10yearsofBadeAchheLagteHain," Chakravarti wrote alongside a series of photos from the sets.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for films like "Nil Battey Sannata" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", recalled working on the show when she was still part of the advertising industry.

"A decade ago did not even think or plan where destiny could take me. Just wanted to do good work with oneness. Campaign idea / scripts / logo design / created while at Leo Burnett. We were trying a new form of communication for @sonytvofficial @001danishkhan

"Still remember my conversation as a creative director leading sony account, sharing the whole campaign with @ektarkapoor and ten years later there is still so much love to create and also Gajju my dear friend for over a decade. So much admiration for you @gajrajrao #badeacchelagtehain (sic)" she wrote on Instagraam.

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" also starred Amrita Mukherjee, Chahatt Khanna, Samir Kochhar, Shubhavi Choksey, Mohit Malhotra, and Asha Negi, among others.

