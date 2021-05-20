Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) recently unveiled their plans to "dramatically expand the work it does to find and support new talent in the UK and globally" in film, TV and video gaming.

According to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, the British academy plans to "relaunch its year-round learning and talent development program, engaging over 10 million learners online and equipping 80,000 people a year with the tools to develop a career in film, games and television via events, competitions and initiatives," it said on Thursday.

In addition, bespoke year-round support will be given to 4,000 talented individuals through initiatives including BAFTA Breakthrough, BAFTA Crew, Young Game Designers and newly-developed initiatives to help talent realize their potential.

BAFTA said that the initiative will give it its first-ever dedicated learning space, as well as state-of-the-art technology. Financial details weren't disclosed.

The expansion has been made possible by the redevelopment of the organization's London headquarters at 195 Piccadilly. Due for an official re-opening in 2022, it will be "a creative center for film, games and television and the central hub for BAFTA's U.K.-wide, and global, learning and talent development program."

The so-called BAFTA Review, published in 2020, identified the enhanced learning program as a priority. BAFTA said that one of its goals is "ensuring a diverse future across the film, games and television industries."

BAFTA said the redevelopment has been supported by donations from industry companies, individuals, trusts and foundations, including Netflix, the Dolby family and Dolby Laboratories and The Mayor of London's Good Growth Fund. Support has also come from the likes of the Walt Disney Co., WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, All3Media, Entertainment One, Left Bank Pictures and Activision Blizzard.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry said, "This is a vital investment in the creative future of film, games and television. Our cross-sector knowledge, global talent networks and the newly renovated 195 Piccadilly will allow us to deliver a learning and talent development program that enables talented individuals to build careers in our industries."

Anne Mensah, VP of original series at Netflix, said, "We're incredibly proud to build on our support for BAFTA, its training initiatives and the redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly. This is an exciting moment for BAFTA, and we hope that the venue will be able to deliver new learning and development platforms to inspire and provide a helping hand into the industry for the next generation of British creatives."

BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration through awards ceremonies and its year-round programme of learning events and initiatives, which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia. (ANI)

