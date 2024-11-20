New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Bass player Mohini Dey, known for performing as part of ace composer A R Rahman's band, has announced her split from husband Mark Hartsuch.

Dey shared the news of her separation from Hartsuch, a composer and saxophonist, hours after Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced that they are parting ways after 29 years of marriage.

"Dear friends, family, fans, and followers, With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us.

"While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed," Dey said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Despite their personal separation, Dey said they will continue to work together on several projects.

"We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon. The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world.

"We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," she added.

Dey, hailed as a musical prodigy, began her professional career at just 11 years old.

She trained under the mentorship of jazz legend Louis Banks and later emerged as a prominent figure in the music industry. Her impressive repertoire includes contributions to acclaimed projects like Gaan Bangla's "Wind of Change" and "Coke Studio India".

Mohini has collaborated extensively with Rahman and performed with him in over 40 shows worldwide. She has also performed alongside luminaries such as Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, and many others.

Rahman and Banu, who got married in 1995, broke the news of their separation on Tuesday night in a joint statement.

They said they took the decision to separate after "significant emotional strain in their relationship".

