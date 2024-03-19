Entertainment News | Belgian Fashion Designer Dries Van Noten to Step Down as Creative Director at End of June

Brussels, Mar 19 (AP) Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, who for almost four decades dazzled the fashion world with his luscious use of colours and fabrics, said on Tuesday that he will step down as creative director of his namesake brand at the end of June.

Van Noten, 65, a master of blending the old with the new, said in a statement that the 2025 men's Spring-Summer collection will be the last in his current role. He added that the women's collection will be designed by his studio.

Van Noten's successor will be announced at a later stage, he said.

“I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it's time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said. Although he will relinquish his role as creative director, Van Noten will still be involved in the fashion house.

Fashion firm Puig acquired a majority share in Van Noten in 2018, with the designer remaining creative director of the brand, which has expanded into beauty and fragrance. Van Noten said Puig's takeover has helped the brand “blooming.”

"Like in a garden, you decide what to plant; and at some point, it continues to flourish," he said.

Van Noten graduated from the fashion design course at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium in 1981 and debuted his first collection five years later. His first flagship store opened in 1989 in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where he was born in a family of tailors.

As Antwerp developed a reputation of Europe's capital of cool, Van Noten emerged as a major creative force as part of “The Antwerp Six,” a collective that also included Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs and Marina Yee.

"In the early '80s, as a young guy from Antwerp, my dream was to have a voice in fashion," he said.