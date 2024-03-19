The makers of Kanguva finally released the much-awaited teaser of Suriya's upcoming film. And we must say that the teaser of the period action drama film, which gives a glimpse into the world of Kanguva, is winning hearts for all the right reasons. It perfectly shows the epic clash between Suriya and Bobby's characters. While Suriya looks intense and fearless as a warrior who leads an army, Bobby as an antagonist, is menacing. The teaser is packed with drama, violence, and action. Every scene has a story that will leave you wanting for more. Undoubtedly, the Kanguva sizzle teaser was worth the wait! Having said that, here's how netizens are reacting to the powerful teaser. Kanguva: Suriya Shares His Last Shot From Director Siva's Upcoming Film, Expresses Gratitude to Team for Their Positivity and Dedication (View Post).

A fan commented, 'Gallant, Ruthless, Ferocious #KanguvaSizzle #Kanguva'. Another fan dropped a comment saying, '#KanguvaSizzle is massive in every frame. #Kanguva looks like a very wild story'. 'Believe me these frames are from a Siruthai Siva Movie,' wrote a fan. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Leaves Fans With ‘Goosebumps’, Netizens Hail Director Siva’s Upcoming Film.

Suriya As A Ruthless Warrior Wins Hearts

Kanguva Teaser Is Absolutely Powerful

Kanguva Teaser Is Impressive

Believe Me These Frames Are From A Siruthai Siva Movie 🙏🔥#Kanguva pic.twitter.com/0N1SLVAmQf — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl2) March 19, 2024

Kanguva Will Take The Box Office By Storm

It's A Visual Extravaganza!

Kanguva is directed by Siva, and backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the upcoming film. The Siva directorial will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

