Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Actor Ben Affleck, who has recently gotten engaged to Jennifer Lopez, has disputed 'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan's claims that they matched on Raya dating app.

"Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," a rep for Affleck told People magazine.

A rep for Hernan has since confirmed that the interaction took place in 2019, according to Page Six.

"He may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab ... coffee a few times," the 30-year-old teased Affleck, 49, in the fifth episode of 'Selling Sunset' season 5.

Page Six reported in October 2019 that the 'Batman' star was looking for a love match on the dating app. But, after the report, the Oscar-winner revamped his profile.

"He changed the song and almost all of the photos. He's still on [it, but] it's all different now. His new song is 'Guava Jelly' by Bob Marley," Page Six was told at the time by Affleck's reps.

In April 2021, Affleck went viral after a TikTok user claimed he DM'ed her a video on Instagram after matching with her on the dating app.

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," she captioned the clip, which received more than three million views as per Page Six.

She then added a video of Affleck calling her by name and addressing the "unmatching" incident.

"Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me." Affleck asked in the clip.

Affleck has recently gotten engaged to Jennifer Lopez for the second time. The 'Marry Me' star recently revealed that she was taking a bubble bath when Affleck proposed to her with a green diamond ring. (ANI)

