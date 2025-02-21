Since stepping into the limelight, Jennifer Lopez's romantic life has consistently drawn public fascination. From her long-standing romance with Ben Affleck to fleeting connections with other stars like Drake, her dating history has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. The intrigue surrounding Lopez's love life was recently reignited with the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me ... Now, accompanied by a movie-musical that reflects on her high-profile relationships. In the trailer for This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, she shared, “Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always: ‘In love.’” This sentiment perfectly encapsulates her romantic journey.

Is Jennifer Lopez Currently Dating Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce in 2024, once again broke the hearts of the couple's fans. Post the separation, she was not involved with anyone and was embracing a more carefree approach to her love life. However, Lopez’s most notable recent relationship has been with Ben Affleck. The couple, famously dubbed “Bennifer,” surprised fans when they reignited their romance in April 2021, nearly two decades after their initial engagement ended. Their relationship quickly progressed, leading to a second engagement the following year, marking a significant chapter in both of their lives, before they ended it in 2024.

Is Jennifer Lopez Seeing Kevin Costner?

According to the latest rumour, Jennifer Lopez has found love again in actor Kevin Costner. The speculation began when the two crossed paths during a winter getaway in Aspen, Colorado. Some sources started to link the two actors romantically. However, there's no confirmation of this.

A Look at Lopez’s Past Relationships

Lopez’s dating history includes several notable marriages, engagements, and relationships. She was previously married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, and experienced a highly publicized engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, which ultimately ended in heartbreak. While she is reportedly focused on having fun, several names have been mentioned as potential rebound options, including Pete Davidson, Zac Efron, and Joe Jonas. However, no romantic links have been confirmed with these stars as of yet.

Interestingly, her past flame Drake has reportedly expressed interest in rekindling their romance following her divorce from Affleck. The two had a brief relationship in 2017, and it seems there might be lingering feelings. Jennifer Lopez’s romantic history is a testament to her enduring allure and the public's fascination with her love life. As she embraces another chapter, fans eagerly await what the future holds for the multifaceted artist. Whether it's new music, new love, or a bit of both, Lopez continues to captivate hearts around the globe.

