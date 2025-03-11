Jennifer Garner’s relationship with businessman John Miller has been making headlines for years, and now, it’s back in the spotlight after recent events involving both their exes. Just a week after Ben Affleck was seen affectionately hugging his ex-wife Jennifer at their son Samuel’s birthday party, John was spotted spending time with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell. John and Caroline were seen getting into the same car on Sunday, though the nature of their outing remains unclear. Their sighting comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding Jennifer and Ben’s close co-parenting dynamic, which had already raised eyebrows when the former couple shared a warm moment at their youngest son’s 13th birthday paintball celebration. Ex-Couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite for a Heartwarming Thanksgiving Celebration (View Pics).

While some fans continue to root for a reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, sources have made it clear that nothing romantic is brewing between them. TMZ reported that Ben is currently focused on his life and not looking to date anyone—including the mother of his three children, Violet, Fin (Seraphina) and Samuel. The two finalised their divorce in 2018, though they had separated years earlier in 2015. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Divorce Finalised; Singer Drops ‘Affleck’ From Legal Name.

John Miller’s Latest Photos With Ex-Wife Caroline Campbell

John Miller, Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, was seen spending time with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, and getting into the same car while out in Los Angeles. This comes shortly after Garner was seen with her own ex-husband, Ben Affleck, during their son Samuel’s birthday… pic.twitter.com/iNTMG9zDHv — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 11, 2025

Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2018, briefly splitting in 2020 due to commitment concerns on the former’s part. Though they reunited, reports in early 2023 suggested that while she was dedicated to John, she wasn’t necessarily looking to remarry. Interestingly, John himself was still legally married when he and Jennifer first got together, finalising his divorce from Caroline Campbell just a month later in 2018. With John now being spotted alongside his ex-wife, fans are curious about what’s really going on in both his and Jennifer’s personal lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).