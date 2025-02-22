Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially ended their marriage, with their divorce settlement taking effect on February 21, 2025. The couple, who rekindled their romance two decades after their first engagement, have now parted ways after a two-year marriage. According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben reached an amicable settlement without the need for spousal support. Despite not having a prenuptial agreement, both stars will retain their individual earnings. She also changed her legal name back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Additionally, they have settled matters concerning their USD 60 million Beverly Hills estate, which had been a significant asset during their marriage. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘Not Getting Back Together’, Divorce Set To Be Finalised in February.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce

Their divorce process began on April 26, 2024, when they separated, and Jennifer Lopez later filed for divorce on August 20, 2024. According to a report shared by AP, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the settlement on January 6, with the divorce officially finalised in compliance with California’s six-month waiting period. Unlike many high-profile splits, the duo opted for mediation in September 2024, avoiding a prolonged legal battle.

‘Bennifer’ Love Story

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s love story has been a rollercoaster spanning over two decades. They first dated in 2002, with their high-profile romance capturing media attention. After an engagement that same year, they called it off in January 2004, with Jennifer later attributing their breakup to Ben’s discomfort with the relentless media scrutiny. The pair surprised fans by rekindling their romance in April 2021. Their second engagement was announced in April 2022, and they exchanged vows in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, 2022. Later, they hosted a grand wedding celebration at Ben’s estate in Georgia. As Hollywood’s once-beloved ‘Bennifer’ era officially comes to an end, fans and media will surely keep an eye on what’s next for both stars in their personal and professional lives. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Ben Affleck Evacuates to Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner’s Home Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire.

The Popular Duo of Hollywood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Previous Relationships

Ben Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner. The duo tied the knot in 2005 and finalised their divorce in October 2018. They share three children. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been married four times, including to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins.

