Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Ben Affleck has teamed up with Matt Damon for a film that will trace the story of how sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccarro helped shoe company Nike secure a partnership with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-80s.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck will direct, write, co-star and produce the untitled sports marketing drama while Damon will star and also write and produce.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Is Offended as Kaaranvir Bohra Mocks Her for Breast Implants.

The publication informed that Damon will be seen essaying the role of Vaccarro and Affleck will step into the shoes of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The project will mainly focus on Vaccarro's relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-place shoe company, a journey that took him to Jordan's parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisors, and friends.

Also Read | Before Dunki, Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Nearly Worked With Rajkumar Hirani in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots? Here's What Happened!.

Also, the film will hail from Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, who are in the process of finalising their deal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)