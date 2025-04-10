Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Record producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco, recently celebrated his birthday with his fiancee, Selena Gomez.

It was a prom-themed celebration because his fiancee, Selena Gomez, had never had a high school prom experience of her own, reported People.

Also Read | 'Black Mirror' Season 7 Review: Charlie Brooker's 'Dark, Daring and Deeply Disturbing' Sci-Fi Anthology Series Draws Praise from Critics.

"Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I'd throw us a prom for my birthday," the songwriter told Jennifer Hudson on her show.

Blanco and Hudson took a trip down memory lane. "One time I went with a friend, like we went in a friend group, and then one time I went with a girlfriend," said Blanco, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'People Were Threatening To Kill Me and My Family': Christopher Landon Denies Firing Melissa Barrera From 'Scream 7', Says He Left Film Due to Death Threats.

"But really, honestly, my favorite prom was with my partner," said Hudson.

"She didn't even know, she was like, 'What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!'" Blanco said of their conversation leading up to his birthday party. "It was like she was really going to prom," reported People.

The prom would not be complete without a corsage, and Blanco did just that for his fiancee."I got her a corsage," the "How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten" said the songwriter.

Gomez confirmed she was dating Blanco in December 2023 when she liked and commented on fan account posts of the two on Instagram, and last month, they released their first collaborative album to give "fans a unique window into their relationship," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)