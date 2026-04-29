Entertainment News | BFFs Kareena, Karisma, Amrita Arora Step out for Lunch Date, See Pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan made her mid-week special by stepping out in the city to meet with her best friends, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor.

The trio bonded over Japanese food at a popular restaurant, Izumi, in Bandra West, Mumbai. Paparazzi captured them as they exited the venue and made their way to their car.

Also Read | Viral: 'Dhurandhar' Actor Gaurav Gera's Peak Detailing Video of Dharmendra Movie 'The Burning Train' (Watch Video).

Beating Mumbai's scorching heat, BFFs Kareena, Karisma, and Amrita opted for comfortable casual wear.

Check out pap pictures from the Bollywood divas' lunch date.

Also Read | TVK Chief Vijay Heads to Shirdi After Thiruchendur Visit, Continues Post-Poll Spiritual Tour (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actor was last seen in 'Crew,' a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in 'The Buckingham Murders', a crime thriller released in September 2024, where she took on a more intense role.

Kareena's sister and actor Karisma is a judge on season 5 of India's Best Dancer. She has 'Brown' project in her kitty as well.

Amrita shared screen space with her bestie Kareena in films like 'Golmaal' Returns and 'Kambakkht Ishq'. However, she has been away from acting for years now. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)