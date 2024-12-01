Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 18' turned intense as Salman Khan addressed a heated argument between Avinash Mishra and Chahat Pandey during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar segment'.

The tiff, which started during a task called "Kick the Side Kick," saw Avinash using the term "gawaar" (uneducated) for Chahat, which soon started debates among fans online.

Also Read | R Madhavan Supports Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024, Advocates Fitness for Children.

In the promo shared by makers on Sunday, contestants Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra can be seen standing in front of a pair of giant slippers for the task. During the task, Chahat Pandey commented about Avinash's behavior, saying, "Avinash se Vivian kahein bartan dhone, to wo chaat chaat ke dhoyenge (If Vivian asks Avinash to wash utensils, he'll do it meticulously)."

Annoyed by her remark, Avinash retaliated by calling Chahat "gawaar." Chahat responded by using the slipper as part of the task as she hit Avinash and also slammed him for his comment.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Thank Organisers in Separate Videos for Making Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th Birthday Special Amid Divorce Speculation - WATCH.

Salman Khan intervened and schooled Avinash for using the term. He questioned, "Gawaar kya hai? What is this language? Ye kya badtameezi kar rahe ho?" To this, Avinash replied, "Ye jo harkat kar rahi hai, ye padha likha insaan karega? (Will an educated person behave like this?)"

Check out the promo

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDBeK5JSZMD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, 'Sikandar'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)