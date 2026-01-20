Taipei [Taiwan], January 20 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded on Tuesday 2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it stated that 1 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

The MND said it has monitored the situation and responded.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", it wrote on X.

On Monday, Taiwan's MND said that two sorties of PLA aircraft and eight PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up to 6 am.

In a statement, the MND said that both sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ," Taiwan's MND said in their X post.

They also added that they have "monitored" the situation and "responded".

A day earlier, Taiwan recorded nine sorties made by Chinese PLA aircraft and detected nine PLAN vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time). According to the MND, of the nine sorties, three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported.

It stated that President Lai, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

"I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said. (ANI)

