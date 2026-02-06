Washington DC [US], February 6 (ANI): Television presenter Bill Nye is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) at the 4th Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards next month, reported Variety.

Bill Nye is being honoured for his work as a science educator, engineer, television presenter, inventor, and New York Times bestselling author.

His TV credits include 'Bill Nye the Science Guy,' among other shows; in 2025, Nye was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Biden. He was included on Time 100 Health, has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and served for 15 years as CEO of The Planetary Society, a non-governmental space organisation co-founded by Carl Sagan, Variety reported.

"Mr. Nye is one of the most revered broadcast educators in television history, having instilled multiple generations of children with an appreciation for the extraordinary world of science. It is an honor to celebrate his career, as well as the esteemed careers of this year's Gold and Silver Circle inductees and individual honorees, alongside this year's fantastic nominees who are building upon their work with important children's programming today," NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp as quoted in Variety.

Bill Nye called the award a huge honour in his life, having dedicated his career to television.

"This is quite an honour. Thank you. As you may know, I pretty much put my heart and soul into all the shows I've worked on. I believe that the scientific method is the best idea humans have ever had. I loved making shows that encouraged kids of all ages to embrace the P, B, and J, the Passion, Beauty, and Joy, of science, while also showing that you, the viewer, can change the world. I've spent my life doing what I love, and this award is not only a celebration of my past work, but a reminder of the impact we can have if we choose to invest in science education and the next generation of leaders," said Bill Nye as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

