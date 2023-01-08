Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Punk-rock icon Billy Idol has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee, 67, was accompanied by his girlfriend China Chow and his family as he received the star on Friday, ahead of the 40th anniversary of his self-titled debut album in July, PEOPLE reported.

On being felicitated, Billy said, "It really is crazy to find myself getting an award like this, or being honoured in this way. I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this," he continued.

"Initially, we did the music back in the mid-'70s during the punk rock time. There wasn't much hope or anything. We decided if there's nothing, there's no future, we're going to do what we love. And that's what I did. I did the music because I loved it. It wasn't for any other reason, really," he added.

"Anyway, I didn't really think doing this would last very long. We thought maybe six months, maybe a year, maybe two years. I could never have imagined something like this. It's just incredible," Billy shared.

Billy is best known for anthems including White Wedding, Dancing With Myself, and Rebel Yell. (ANI)

