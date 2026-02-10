Acclaimed actress Michelle Yeoh, an Academy Award winner, is scheduled to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, February 18th. The ceremony, which will mark the unveiling of the 2,836th star, is set to take place at 11:30 am PT (February 19, 1 am IST)at 6927 Hollywood Boulevard. Yeoh will be honoured in the category of Motion Pictures, a testament to her extensive and impactful career in cinema. Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Among 35 Celebrities To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars in 2026 (See Full List Here).

A Landmark Achievement for a Distinguished Career

The upcoming ceremony celebrates Yeoh's remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry, solidifying her place among Hollywood's legends. Her selection for the Walk of Fame was announced as part of the prestigious Class of 2024. This honour follows a period of significant accolades for the Malaysian-born star, most notably her historic Best Actress win at the 95th Academy Awards for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. That achievement made her the first Asian actress to win in the category.

Michelle Yeoh To Receive a Star at Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Significance of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a globally recognised landmark, features more than 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded into the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street. Administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the stars are awarded to individuals who have demonstrated professional achievement, longevity in their category, and contributions to the community. The public ceremonies are often attended by honourees and offer fans an opportunity to witness their idols receive this iconic recognition. ‘Grateful for the Honour’: Deepika Padukone Named Among 90+ Women Shaping Culture Globally Alongside Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie and Billie Eilish (View Post).

A Legacy of Excellence

Michelle Yeoh's career spans decades, encompassing a diverse range of roles in both Hollywood and Hong Kong cinema. Known for her versatility and groundbreaking performances, she has captivated audiences worldwide. Her upcoming star on the Walk of Fame not only acknowledges her individual brilliance but also highlights her role in breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of talent in the global film industry. This latest honour further cements her legacy as a true icon of motion pictures.

